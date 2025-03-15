Court Temporarily Lifts Block on Trump’s DEI Program Bans

The U.S. appeals court has put a temporary hold on a ruling that had previously blocked the Trump administration from enforcing bans on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies and businesses contracting with the government. This decision follows the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' assessment of a February ruling, which argued that Trump's directives, including an order for the Justice Department to investigate firms with DEI policies, likely contravene the First Amendment.

This latest decision is pending while the Trump administration proceeds with its appeal efforts. The court's temporary stay effectively reinstates Trump's DEI restrictions until a final resolution is reached.

This development underscores the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding DEI programs and their place in federal operations and contracting practices. Stakeholders on both sides of the debate continue to closely monitor these proceedings, potentially influencing future policy-making and implementation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)