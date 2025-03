G7 Ministers Intensify Opposition Against China’s Policies

G7 foreign ministers have strengthened their position on China, notably regarding Taiwan, as they omitted previously conciliatory references, including the 'one China' policy. This move aligns with a prior Japan-U.S. stance condemning China's coercion against Taiwan amid escalating tensions.

The ministers' statement, contrasting a past statement from November, raised alarms about China's growing nuclear capabilities while neglecting China's human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. The emphasis on the necessity of warm and stable relations with China was also absent.

The declaration has stirred reactions, with G7 members addressing China's actions in the East and South China Seas, acknowledging concerns over China's non-market policies. China responded by refuting the accusations and calling for an end to geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)