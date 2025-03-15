Left Menu

Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the first phase of the newly revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam, spread over 340 acres with a budget of Rs 1,024 crore. The facility includes smart classrooms, a weapon stimulator, a museum, and a modern parade ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dergaon | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:42 IST
Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to inaugurate the initial phase of the revamped police academy in Dergaon, Assam this Saturday. The academy, known as the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, spans 340 acres and has been refurbished at a projected cost of Rs 1,024 crore across two phases, according to officials.

The initial segment of the project, valued at Rs 167.4 crore, features a five-story building with smart classrooms, a weapon stimulator, research labs, administrative spaces, a museum, and a contemporary parade ground. These facilities are tailored to instill both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in police training, as stated by an official.

The academy is also set to see further development in its second phase at a cost of Rs 425.48 crore, which will include residential quarters, hostels, and accommodation for officers and trainees, enhancing its capacity to train law enforcement personnel efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025