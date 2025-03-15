Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to inaugurate the initial phase of the revamped police academy in Dergaon, Assam this Saturday. The academy, known as the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, spans 340 acres and has been refurbished at a projected cost of Rs 1,024 crore across two phases, according to officials.

The initial segment of the project, valued at Rs 167.4 crore, features a five-story building with smart classrooms, a weapon stimulator, research labs, administrative spaces, a museum, and a contemporary parade ground. These facilities are tailored to instill both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in police training, as stated by an official.

The academy is also set to see further development in its second phase at a cost of Rs 425.48 crore, which will include residential quarters, hostels, and accommodation for officers and trainees, enhancing its capacity to train law enforcement personnel efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)