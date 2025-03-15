Tragic Loss: ASI Succumbs After Violent Assault in Bihar

An assistant sub-inspector in Bihar's Munger district tragically lost his life following a violent assault. The officer, identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, was on duty with other officers in Nandlalpur village when the attack occurred.

Singh was investigating a scuffle in the village when a group of individuals allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in critical head injuries. Despite being swiftly transported to a Patna hospital for advanced treatment, Singh succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday.

This incident follows a similar episode in Araria district where another ASI, Rajeev Ranjan, died after a confrontation during an arrest. Police have detained four individuals related to the Munger attack, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)