Jammu Police's Landmark Year: Crime Down, Security Up

In a standout report for 2025, Jammu police documented a remarkable decline in crime rates. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh, the year witnessed only 4,134 First Information Reports (FIRs), the lowest number in the past five years, thanks to comprehensive security measures and efficient crime control.

The police maintained a strong security presence, conducting 541 strategic cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols. No active terrorist elements remain in the region, Singh confirmed. These efforts emphasize the effectiveness of Jammu's preventive policing strategies.

A notable focus was also placed on combating organized crime and narcotics. Under Operation Sanjeevani, 204 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases led to 309 arrests and numerous convictions. Singh highlighted the impressive recovery of illegal assets, reflecting the department's commitment to maintaining law and order.