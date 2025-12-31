Left Menu

Jammu Police's Landmark Year: Crime Down, Security Up

In 2025, Jammu police reported enhanced security and a significant drop in crime rates, with 4,134 FIRs registered, marking the lowest in five years. The police undertook intensive measures including cordon-and-search operations, cybercrime interventions, and a robust anti-narcotics campaign, reflecting effective preventive policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:18 IST
In a standout report for 2025, Jammu police documented a remarkable decline in crime rates. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh, the year witnessed only 4,134 First Information Reports (FIRs), the lowest number in the past five years, thanks to comprehensive security measures and efficient crime control.

The police maintained a strong security presence, conducting 541 strategic cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols. No active terrorist elements remain in the region, Singh confirmed. These efforts emphasize the effectiveness of Jammu's preventive policing strategies.

A notable focus was also placed on combating organized crime and narcotics. Under Operation Sanjeevani, 204 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases led to 309 arrests and numerous convictions. Singh highlighted the impressive recovery of illegal assets, reflecting the department's commitment to maintaining law and order.

