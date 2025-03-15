Left Menu

Twenty-One Arrested in West Bengal Clash

Twenty-one individuals were arrested following a clash between two groups in West Bengal's Birbhum district, leading to temporary internet suspension in the affected areas. The police swiftly intervened to control the situation, which remained peaceful thereafter, with additional forces ensuring law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, police made 21 arrests after a confrontation erupted between two opposing groups, as reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening in the vicinity of Sainthia police station, prompting state authorities to temporarily suspend internet services in Sainthia and nearby panchayat regions until March 17 to deter further disturbances.

Police quickly responded to manage the unrest, successfully restoring peace and providing medical assistance to several individuals who sustained minor injuries. Additional law enforcement presence remains in place to maintain stability in the area.

