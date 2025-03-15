Twenty-One Arrested in West Bengal Clash

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, police made 21 arrests after a confrontation erupted between two opposing groups, as reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening in the vicinity of Sainthia police station, prompting state authorities to temporarily suspend internet services in Sainthia and nearby panchayat regions until March 17 to deter further disturbances.

Police quickly responded to manage the unrest, successfully restoring peace and providing medical assistance to several individuals who sustained minor injuries. Additional law enforcement presence remains in place to maintain stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)