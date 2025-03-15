Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Ignite Tensions in Serbia
Serbia witnessed massive anti-corruption protests in Belgrade, marking a significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. Tensions escalated with sporadic violence but remained largely festive as students, farmers, and workers rallied for accountability. The government's response included restraint directives for police and an announced anti-corruption campaign.
Serbia saw tens of thousands of protesters gather in Belgrade in what has been described as a major anti-corruption protest against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. This rally comes after nearby clashes and injuries amid growing discontent over perceived governmental corruption and negligence.
Supporters and opponents of Vucic converged in Pionirski Park, highlighting the societal divide. Notably, students, seen in yellow vests, joined forces with veterans and bikers as they marched to demand accountability for the Novi Sad disaster, where a collapsed roof resulted in 15 fatalities, a tragedy blamed on corruption.
The protests extended into Saturday with isolated incidents of violence, such as cars ramming into protest columns. Despite the tension, the atmosphere was celebratory as locals supported demonstrators with food and warmth. In response, the government announced an anti-corruption campaign following the resignation of key ministers.
