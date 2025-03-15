Nagaland Congress Stands Firm Against Constitutional Undermining
Nagaland Congress, led by NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir, launched its membership drive expressing concern over constitutional undermining. Jamir emphasized the urgency in defending secularism and fostering citizen unity against policies detrimental to constitutional principles. The drive aims to awaken and involve citizens in addressing and challenging these issues.
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland Congress, on Saturday, raised alarms over perceived threats to the Constitution by current governmental policies, which they claim undermine citizen interests.
NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir, during the Congress membership drive launch, stressed that secularism and the way of life in India are under threat due to the propagation of certain policies over the past 14 years. He highlighted the Congress as the sole party capable of safeguarding constitutional and public interests.
Jamir urged citizens to actively resist governmental actions contravening constitutional principles. The membership drive, running through March 22 in Dimapur and beyond, aims to unite and awaken citizen consciousness to jointly tackle societal challenges and advocate for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor Defends Secularism, Criticizes Calls for Hindu Rashtra
Vanuatu Citizenship and the Diplomatic Ballet: India's Pursuit of Lalit Modi and Moscow Talks
Assam's Citizenship Saga: A Look into the CAA Applications and Border Dynamics
Nepal's Gender Inequality Battle: Citizenship Laws Under Scrutiny
TMC vs BJP: Showdown Over Secularism and Assembly Dynamics