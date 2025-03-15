Nagaland Congress Stands Firm Against Constitutional Undermining

The Nagaland Congress, on Saturday, raised alarms over perceived threats to the Constitution by current governmental policies, which they claim undermine citizen interests.

NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir, during the Congress membership drive launch, stressed that secularism and the way of life in India are under threat due to the propagation of certain policies over the past 14 years. He highlighted the Congress as the sole party capable of safeguarding constitutional and public interests.

Jamir urged citizens to actively resist governmental actions contravening constitutional principles. The membership drive, running through March 22 in Dimapur and beyond, aims to unite and awaken citizen consciousness to jointly tackle societal challenges and advocate for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)