Left Menu

Nagaland Congress Stands Firm Against Constitutional Undermining

Nagaland Congress, led by NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir, launched its membership drive expressing concern over constitutional undermining. Jamir emphasized the urgency in defending secularism and fostering citizen unity against policies detrimental to constitutional principles. The drive aims to awaken and involve citizens in addressing and challenging these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:43 IST
Nagaland Congress Stands Firm Against Constitutional Undermining
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Congress, on Saturday, raised alarms over perceived threats to the Constitution by current governmental policies, which they claim undermine citizen interests.

NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir, during the Congress membership drive launch, stressed that secularism and the way of life in India are under threat due to the propagation of certain policies over the past 14 years. He highlighted the Congress as the sole party capable of safeguarding constitutional and public interests.

Jamir urged citizens to actively resist governmental actions contravening constitutional principles. The membership drive, running through March 22 in Dimapur and beyond, aims to unite and awaken citizen consciousness to jointly tackle societal challenges and advocate for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025