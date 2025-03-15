Unnerving Incident Outside Youth Leader's Home

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired gunshots into the air outside the residence of Balmik Sabha district youth president, Rishu Aadia, in Sukhdev Nagar, police reported on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the alarming incident.

The police confirmed the recovery of two empty cartridges from the scene, indicating the seriousness of the situation. An investigation is actively underway, with authorities diligently working to identify the culprits.

Security measures are being heightened as the police scrutinize CCTV footage from the vicinity to gather crucial evidence. The shooting incident has raised concerns among local residents about their safety.

