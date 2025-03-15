Left Menu

Deadly Raids and Rising Tensions: Pakistan's Battle Against Militants

Pakistan's security forces conducted raids on militant hideouts, resulting in deadly confrontations. The attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, close to Afghanistan. In addition to ongoing operations in Kurram, sectarian violence has led to humanitarian crises due to road blockades and shortages of essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to curb militancy, Pakistan's security forces executed operations on two hideouts in the volatile northwest region, resulting in fierce gun battles that claimed the lives of nine militants and two soldiers, according to military reports.

The raids unfolded in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an area bordering Afghanistan. Authorities identified the insurgents as members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

Elsewhere in the region, insurgents ambushed security personnel in the Kurram district, further complicating issues in a region already marred by sectarian strife. The ongoing conflict has isolated Kurram, causing critical shortages of food and medicine.

