Left Menu

Federalism at Stake: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raised concerns over the perceived threat to federalism, a core constitutional principle, during an event marking the Constitution's adoption and the Madras Bar Association's 160th anniversary. He emphasized the judiciary's critical role and highlighted state education and financial autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:56 IST
Federalism at Stake: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin voiced his concern over the threats facing federalism, which he claimed is integral to the Indian Constitution's framework. His comments were made at an event organized by the Madras Bar Association to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the Association's 160th year.

Stalin highlighted the significant role the judiciary, along with judges and lawyers, plays in defending the Constitution against any constitutional violations. He emphasized that state governments must retain self-reliance in sectors such as finance and education and noted that his administration is committed to fully implementing constitutional mandates.

The Chief Minister also shared an anecdote revealing Tamil Nadu's unique two-language policy while elaborating on the state's initiatives to support the judiciary and legal education. The event witnessed participation from Supreme Court Judges M M Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, R Mahadevan, Madras High Court Chief Justice K R Shriram, and Law Minister S Regupathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025