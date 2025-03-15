Federalism at Stake: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin voiced his concern over the threats facing federalism, which he claimed is integral to the Indian Constitution's framework. His comments were made at an event organized by the Madras Bar Association to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the Association's 160th year.

Stalin highlighted the significant role the judiciary, along with judges and lawyers, plays in defending the Constitution against any constitutional violations. He emphasized that state governments must retain self-reliance in sectors such as finance and education and noted that his administration is committed to fully implementing constitutional mandates.

The Chief Minister also shared an anecdote revealing Tamil Nadu's unique two-language policy while elaborating on the state's initiatives to support the judiciary and legal education. The event witnessed participation from Supreme Court Judges M M Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, R Mahadevan, Madras High Court Chief Justice K R Shriram, and Law Minister S Regupathy.

