Left Menu

Tragic Murder Over Inter-Caste Marriage Tensions

A woman was strangled to death by her husband in Trans Hindon's Defense Colony due to tensions over their daughter's inter-caste marriage. The husband admitted to the crime after a heated argument and has been arrested by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:14 IST
Tragic Murder Over Inter-Caste Marriage Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Trans Hindon's Defense Colony where a 48-year-old woman, Renu Sharma, was strangled to death by her husband, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

The tragic turn of events came to light around 10:30 am on Friday after police received a call about a woman's body found in a deserted field. Investigations revealed Anil Sharma, 50, committed the crime amid a dispute over their daughter's inter-caste marriage.

According to Shalimar Garden Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal, a meeting between the couple led to a fatal argument, during which Anil, in a fit of rage, killed Renu. Subsequently, he left her body in the field. Police have since arrested Anil, who confessed during interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025