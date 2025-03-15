Tragic Murder Over Inter-Caste Marriage Tensions

A shocking incident unfolded in Trans Hindon's Defense Colony where a 48-year-old woman, Renu Sharma, was strangled to death by her husband, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

The tragic turn of events came to light around 10:30 am on Friday after police received a call about a woman's body found in a deserted field. Investigations revealed Anil Sharma, 50, committed the crime amid a dispute over their daughter's inter-caste marriage.

According to Shalimar Garden Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal, a meeting between the couple led to a fatal argument, during which Anil, in a fit of rage, killed Renu. Subsequently, he left her body in the field. Police have since arrested Anil, who confessed during interrogation.

