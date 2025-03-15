Iran Intensifies Crackdown on Women, Protesters, and Human Rights Activists Despite President Pezeshkian’s Promises

Two and a half years after the landmark “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests erupted across Iran in September 2022, the Iranian government continues to escalate its repressive measures against women, girls, and human rights defenders, a new report by the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran revealed today.

Despite President Masoud Pezeshkian's pre-election pledges to ease stringent enforcement of mandatory hijab laws, surveillance technologies and state-sponsored vigilantism targeting women who defy these restrictions have dramatically increased under the so-called “Noor Plan,” implemented in April 2024. Women activists and human rights defenders face severe consequences, including heavy fines, extended prison sentences, and in extreme cases, the death penalty, for peaceful advocacy.

The report, set for presentation to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 18, 2025, underscores ongoing persecution intended to suppress fundamental human rights, especially gender equality. “For two years, Iran has systematically ignored the demands for equality and justice that spurred the 2022 protests, intensifying surveillance, criminalization, and repression of protesters, victims’ families, and survivors, particularly targeting women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Persecution has extended to victims and families of state violence from the protests, who have faced intimidation to prevent speaking out, as well as human rights defenders, lawyers, and journalists. Additionally, Iran has amplified its digital restrictions and aggressively targeted exiled activists and journalists.

According to the report, Iran has executed at least 10 men linked to protest activities, while another 11 men and 3 women remain at high risk of execution, amidst significant concerns over fair trial violations and reliance on forced confessions extracted through torture.

Despite limited domestic accountability measures, such as isolated prosecutions of law enforcement officers and compensation payments, Iran largely denies responsibility for gross human rights abuses. The mission highlights severe shortcomings in the independence of Iran's judiciary, stating victims and their families face intimidation, arrest, and criminal charges for seeking justice.

“Victims have consistently expressed their lack of trust in the Iranian judicial system, emphasizing the necessity for international accountability measures,” stated Shaheen Sardar Ali, an expert member of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Over two years, the Mission collected over 38,000 items of evidence and interviewed 285 victims and witnesses, reaffirming previous findings of systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity. Investigations have also detailed cases of sexual violence, including gang rapes, mock executions, and state-characterized "suicides" of detainees, which constitute forms of torture.

Children were found to receive no differential treatment from security forces, experiencing violence and judicial abuses similar to adults. Ethnic and religious minorities, particularly Kurds and Baluchis, and LGBTQ+ individuals were also disproportionately targeted.

The report extensively documents the roles and responsibilities of key Iranian state entities, including the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Basij militia, Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Interior, police (FARAJA), and the morality police. Detailed evidence identifying perpetrators was compiled confidentially for submission to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Given the scope and persistence of abuses, the Mission recommends that the Human Rights Council appoint a dedicated, independent successor body to continue investigations and ensure ongoing accountability and preventive measures.

“Considering Iran's systematic denial of justice, sustained international oversight is essential to support victims, ensure accountability, and prevent recurrence of these grave violations,” said Viviana Krsticevic, expert member of the Mission.