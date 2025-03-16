Air Strike in Gaza Kills Palestinian Journalists Amid Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli air strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including three local journalists, according to the health ministry in the region. The attack took place as Hamas engaged in ceasefire talks with mediators in Cairo.

Palestinian witnesses reported that the victims were on a mission for a charity, accompanied by journalists, when the strike hit. However, the Israeli military claimed responsibility, identifying the targets as threatening individuals operating drones.

The incident highlights mounting tensions following a fragile ceasefire agreement, with Palestinian health officials reporting ongoing fatalities despite the truce. Both Israeli and Hamas officials exchanged accusations as ceasefire implementation discussions stalled amidst escalating violence.

