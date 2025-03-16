Left Menu

Air Strike in Gaza Kills Palestinian Journalists Amid Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli air strike on Gaza's Beit Lahiya killed at least nine Palestinians, including three journalists, during ceasefire discussions in Cairo. The strike, targeting alleged threats, adds strain to a fragile truce. Israeli and Hamas officials exchanged accusations as ceasefire implementation faltered amid renewed violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:41 IST
Air Strike in Gaza Kills Palestinian Journalists Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli air strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including three local journalists, according to the health ministry in the region. The attack took place as Hamas engaged in ceasefire talks with mediators in Cairo.

Palestinian witnesses reported that the victims were on a mission for a charity, accompanied by journalists, when the strike hit. However, the Israeli military claimed responsibility, identifying the targets as threatening individuals operating drones.

The incident highlights mounting tensions following a fragile ceasefire agreement, with Palestinian health officials reporting ongoing fatalities despite the truce. Both Israeli and Hamas officials exchanged accusations as ceasefire implementation discussions stalled amidst escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025