Trump's Military Offensive: Strikes Against Houthis Signal Greater US-Iran Tensions

President Trump initiated large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Houthis, backed by Iran, due to attacks on Red Sea shipping. The offensive, the biggest since Trump’s tenure began, aims to curb Houthi aggression. Civilian casualties have been reported, and the operation signals heightened US-Iran tensions.

Updated: 16-03-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:22 IST
In a decisive military action, President Donald Trump has officially launched extensive military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following their assaults on shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The initial salvo over the weekend resulted in at least 24 fatalities, signaling the start of a potentially prolonged campaign.

These are the largest US military operations in the Middle East since Trump assumed office, as the administration attempts to exert pressure on Iran and curb its support for the Houthis. The military action comes alongside intensifying US sanctions aimed at bringing Iran back to the negotiating table over its nuclear ambitions.

With civilian casualties reported in Yemen, including fatalities and injuries in Sanaa and Saada, the strikes have drawn international concern. The Houthis have labeled the attacks as 'war crimes' and vowed to retaliate. Meanwhile, Trump's administration warns Iran to cease its backing of the Houthis or face dire consequences.

