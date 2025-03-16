Controversial Hunt: Tribal Man Mistaken for Maoist in Madhya Pradesh

A tribal man, identified as Hiran Singh Partha, was killed in an anti-Naxal operation in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The police confirmed his identity on March 13 after the encounter occurred on March 9.

The opposition Congress has claimed Partha's innocence, demanding a judicial inquiry. Partha, belonging to the Baiga community, was mistakenly believed to be a Maoist. Despite accompanying Naxalites, police say there's no evidence linking him directly to Maoist activities.

The incident has sparked controversy, with political leaders and local unions questioning police conduct. Two forest laborers arrested for alleged Maoist links also face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

