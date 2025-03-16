Left Menu

Controversial Hunt: Tribal Man Mistaken for Maoist in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a man killed in an anti-Naxal operation was identified as a tribal named Hiran Singh Partha, not a Maoist. The Congress is demanding a probe into the incident, questioning police actions. Reports reveal Partha, part of a vulnerable tribal group, was collecting forest products when caught in the crossfire.

Updated: 16-03-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:40 IST
Controversial Hunt: Tribal Man Mistaken for Maoist in Madhya Pradesh
A tribal man, identified as Hiran Singh Partha, was killed in an anti-Naxal operation in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The police confirmed his identity on March 13 after the encounter occurred on March 9.

The opposition Congress has claimed Partha's innocence, demanding a judicial inquiry. Partha, belonging to the Baiga community, was mistakenly believed to be a Maoist. Despite accompanying Naxalites, police say there's no evidence linking him directly to Maoist activities.

The incident has sparked controversy, with political leaders and local unions questioning police conduct. Two forest laborers arrested for alleged Maoist links also face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

