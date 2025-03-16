Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: China's Xi Declines EU Summit Invitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declined a summit invitation from the EU marking 50 years of diplomatic relations. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will attend, amid rising tensions over China’s support for Russia and EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports. Discussions on the summit's specifics are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend a summit in Brussels, meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the European Union and China, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The Chinese government has instead proposed that Premier Li Qiang take part in the high-level meetings, which generally see the Chinese president hosting when held in Beijing while the premier usually represents China in Brussels.

Relations between Brussels and Beijing have become strained since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with the EU condemning China for its perceived support of the Kremlin. Additionally, recent EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports have further complicated matters. Informal discussions regarding the event's timing and the level of representation continue without a definitive statement from the Chinese ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

