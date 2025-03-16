Left Menu

Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: ASI's Death Sparks Controversy

An assistant sub-inspector lost his life after a tribal group attacked a police team in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which followed the abduction and death of a man named Sunny Dwivedi, has led to political backlash, with opposition accusing the government of failing in law enforcement.

A tragic event in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, unfolded when a police team faced a lethal attack by a tribal group, resulting in the death of an assistant sub-inspector. This occurred after a man, Sunny Dwivedi, was allegedly killed by the tribe on mistaken suspicions of past violence.

The incident escalated when police reached Gadra village to rescue Dwivedi, only to find him deceased. Upon opening the room where he was held, police officers were ambushed with stones and sticks, leading to injuries and the eventual death of ASI Ramcharan Gautam.

This violent confrontation has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties claiming a collapse of law and order in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has promised strict action, as senior officials work to stabilize the situation amid criticism and calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

