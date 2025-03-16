Tensions Escalate as U.S. Launches Major Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis
The U.S., led by President Donald Trump, launched military strikes on Yemen's Houthis over recent attacks on Red Sea shipping. At least 31 people were killed. The strikes mark the most extensive U.S. operation in the Middle East since Trump's presidency began. Iran warns of retaliation, highlighting escalating global tensions.
In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized extensive military strikes against Yemen's Houthi movement on Saturday. This move comes in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, resulting in at least 31 casualties.
The strikes represent the largest U.S. military campaign in the region since Trump took office, marking a turning point in America's Middle East policy. Trump's administration aims to deter Houthi aggression while pressuring Iran to disengage from supporting the militant group.
Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of international law, pledging decisive retaliation if its threats are actualized. The strategic and humanitarian implications of these events continue to unfold, reflecting persistent geopolitical volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis Underway
Trump's Bold Military Strikes Shake Middle East Tensions
Trump's Fiery Response: U.S. Strikes Houthis After Red Sea Attacks
Trump Orders Unprecedented Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthis
U.S. Launches Major Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis