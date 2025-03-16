Tensions Escalate as U.S. Launches Major Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized extensive military strikes against Yemen's Houthi movement on Saturday. This move comes in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, resulting in at least 31 casualties.

The strikes represent the largest U.S. military campaign in the region since Trump took office, marking a turning point in America's Middle East policy. Trump's administration aims to deter Houthi aggression while pressuring Iran to disengage from supporting the militant group.

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of international law, pledging decisive retaliation if its threats are actualized. The strategic and humanitarian implications of these events continue to unfold, reflecting persistent geopolitical volatility.

