Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Launches Major Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

The U.S., led by President Donald Trump, launched military strikes on Yemen's Houthis over recent attacks on Red Sea shipping. At least 31 people were killed. The strikes mark the most extensive U.S. operation in the Middle East since Trump's presidency began. Iran warns of retaliation, highlighting escalating global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:22 IST
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Launches Major Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis
Donald Trump

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized extensive military strikes against Yemen's Houthi movement on Saturday. This move comes in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, resulting in at least 31 casualties.

The strikes represent the largest U.S. military campaign in the region since Trump took office, marking a turning point in America's Middle East policy. Trump's administration aims to deter Houthi aggression while pressuring Iran to disengage from supporting the militant group.

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of international law, pledging decisive retaliation if its threats are actualized. The strategic and humanitarian implications of these events continue to unfold, reflecting persistent geopolitical volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025