Real-Time Market Monitoring: A Must for Fair Competition

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra emphasized the need for real-time market monitoring during the 10th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in the national capital. He believes such measures will ensure fair competition and safeguard the interests of MSMEs.

Addressing the audience, Malhotra declared that fair competition is a responsibility that the nation holds, underscoring the necessity for a level playing field in the markets, especially for new entrants.

The minister also noted the importance of examining best practices concerning Digital Competition Law from other countries, as discussions in this area continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)