Real-Time Market Monitoring: A Must for Fair Competition

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra advocates for real-time market monitoring to ensure fair competition at the 10th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law. He stresses the importance of fair competition, particularly for MSMEs, and discusses ongoing deliberations about Digital Competition Law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:49 IST
Harsh Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra emphasized the need for real-time market monitoring during the 10th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in the national capital. He believes such measures will ensure fair competition and safeguard the interests of MSMEs.

Addressing the audience, Malhotra declared that fair competition is a responsibility that the nation holds, underscoring the necessity for a level playing field in the markets, especially for new entrants.

The minister also noted the importance of examining best practices concerning Digital Competition Law from other countries, as discussions in this area continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

