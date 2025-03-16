Left Menu

Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Delhi: Illegal Stay Uncovered

A Bangladeshi national, Afazuddin Gazi, has been apprehended for residing illegally in Delhi. Discovered during a police patrol, he had entered India with the help of a tout in 2022. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has begun deportation proceedings for his return to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:21 IST
In a recent development, the Delhi Police has apprehended Afazuddin Gazi, a Bangladeshi national, for residing illegally in the city. Officials confirmed the arrest on Sunday, following an early morning patrol on March 13 that led to his detection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary revealed that Gazi had illegally entered India in 2022. His entry into the country was facilitated by a tout named Rafiq through the Benapole-Petrapole border, for a sum of Rs 4,000. Once in India, Gazi relocated to Delhi by train and engaged in rag-picking, while constantly moving across the city to evade capture.

Upon interrogation, Gazi initially claimed to be from Malda in West Bengal, but further questioning uncovered his true background. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has now commenced deportation procedures, and Gazi is currently placed at Sewa Sadan in Shahzada Bagh, awaiting his return to Bangladesh.

