Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Delhi: Illegal Stay Uncovered

In a recent development, the Delhi Police has apprehended Afazuddin Gazi, a Bangladeshi national, for residing illegally in the city. Officials confirmed the arrest on Sunday, following an early morning patrol on March 13 that led to his detection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary revealed that Gazi had illegally entered India in 2022. His entry into the country was facilitated by a tout named Rafiq through the Benapole-Petrapole border, for a sum of Rs 4,000. Once in India, Gazi relocated to Delhi by train and engaged in rag-picking, while constantly moving across the city to evade capture.

Upon interrogation, Gazi initially claimed to be from Malda in West Bengal, but further questioning uncovered his true background. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has now commenced deportation procedures, and Gazi is currently placed at Sewa Sadan in Shahzada Bagh, awaiting his return to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)