Community Connect: Delhi Police Grievance Redressal Camps a Success

Delhi Police took a proactive step over the weekend by organizing grievance redressal camps in four neighborhoods, Mangol Puri, Sultan Puri, Paschim Vihar, and Nangloi, located in the outer regions of the city, an official disclosed on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma noted the initiative aimed to create direct dialogue between law enforcement and residents, ensuring concerns are heard and addressed effectively.

Spearheaded by Additional DCPs, ACPs, and SHOs, the sessions attracted significant participation, resulting in the resolution of 140 grievances, with Nangloi recording the highest number at 70. The initiative underscores the importance of community engagement in policing.

