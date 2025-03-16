Community Connect: Delhi Police Grievance Redressal Camps a Success
Delhi Police organized grievance redressal camps across four areas, facilitating dialogue between officers and residents. Led by senior officials, the events resolved 140 complaints, with Nangloi seeing the highest numbers. The initiative highlights effective community engagement by law enforcement.
Delhi Police took a proactive step over the weekend by organizing grievance redressal camps in four neighborhoods, Mangol Puri, Sultan Puri, Paschim Vihar, and Nangloi, located in the outer regions of the city, an official disclosed on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma noted the initiative aimed to create direct dialogue between law enforcement and residents, ensuring concerns are heard and addressed effectively.
Spearheaded by Additional DCPs, ACPs, and SHOs, the sessions attracted significant participation, resulting in the resolution of 140 grievances, with Nangloi recording the highest number at 70. The initiative underscores the importance of community engagement in policing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
