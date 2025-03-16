Elimination of Top LeT Commander Highlights Cross-Border Terror Dynamics

Zia-ur-Rehman, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, has been killed in Pakistan, ending his connection to numerous attacks across the Jammu and Kashmir region. Rehman was considered a major figure within LeT, directly linked to its founder Hafiz Saeed.

Among his infamous actions were orchestrating attacks on Hindu minorities and leading an assault on an Army unit, as confirmed by the National Investigation Agency's probes. The LeT commander's death comes amid a series of recent eliminations of terrorist leaders in Pakistan.

Born in Pakistan's Sindh province, Rehman rose through LeT's ranks, operating a crucial network for cross-border terrorism. His demise reflects an ongoing, covert effort targeting terror operatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)