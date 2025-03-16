Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice: A Janata Darshan Recap

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of over 150 people during a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple. Emphasizing the government's commitment to justice and development for all, he instructed officials to resolve issues efficiently and assured medical and financial aid to the needy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, addressing grievances from more than 150 individuals. During the event, he reinforced the government's commitment to ensuring justice and inclusive development.

Stressing 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas', he directed officials to act on public grievances promptly, highlighting the importance of connecting government welfare schemes with underprivileged communities. Adityanath listened to each person's concerns outside the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Sabhagar, tasked officials with delivering timely resolutions, and reassured that no citizen's voice would go unheard.

Besides addressing general petitions, Adityanath responded to requests for medical aid by promising government support and instructing officials to compile cost estimates for necessary treatments. He also emphasized transparency and fairness in resolving revenue and police-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

