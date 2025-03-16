Left Menu

College Scandal: Professor Accused of Sexual Exploitation

A college professor has been suspended following an FIR accusing him of sexually exploiting girls. The police have initiated a detailed probe, with allegations suggesting he made incriminating videos. The college suspended him post-FIR, while the scandal stirs public outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:04 IST
professor
  • Country:
  • India

A college professor in Hathras has been suspended after serious allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced against him. The police initiated an FIR after receiving an anonymous complaint detailing his misconduct with female students.

Professor Rajnish, the geography department head at Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, is accused of exploiting girls, making videos, and avoiding accountability. The FIR cites charges of rape and other sexual offenses.

Pradeep Kumar Bagla, the college secretary, acted quickly to suspend the professor. Amid widespread public and media scrutiny, authorities are investigating to uncover more details as the scandal garners national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

