Left Menu

Modi Targets Infiltration in West Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal, citing illegal migration as a cause for demographic changes and civil unrest. He assured refugees of protection and promised strict action against infiltrators if BJP were to assume power in the state's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:24 IST
Modi Targets Infiltration in West Bengal Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honed in on illegal migration as a central issue during his address to a massive rally in West Bengal. He accused the ruling TMC government of fostering a 'syndicate raj' that has facilitated large-scale infiltration, subsequently altering the state's demographics and causing riots.

Modi attempted to calm fears among refugees, notably the Matua community, by asserting they would be safeguarded under a potential BJP administration. Describing infiltration as a substantial challenge, he vowed that a BJP-led government would take decisive measures to stop this trend.

The Prime Minister further attacked the TMC, labeling their governance as corrupt and obstructive to central welfare schemes meant for the poor. With elections on the horizon, Modi expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, promising development and protection for West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026