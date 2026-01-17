Modi Targets Infiltration in West Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honed in on illegal migration as a central issue during his address to a massive rally in West Bengal. He accused the ruling TMC government of fostering a 'syndicate raj' that has facilitated large-scale infiltration, subsequently altering the state's demographics and causing riots.

Modi attempted to calm fears among refugees, notably the Matua community, by asserting they would be safeguarded under a potential BJP administration. Describing infiltration as a substantial challenge, he vowed that a BJP-led government would take decisive measures to stop this trend.

The Prime Minister further attacked the TMC, labeling their governance as corrupt and obstructive to central welfare schemes meant for the poor. With elections on the horizon, Modi expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, promising development and protection for West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)