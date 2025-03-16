Tragic Accident in Delhi: Young Man Succumbs to Gunshot
Sachin Kumar, 21, accidentally shot himself during a struggle with his father in northeast Delhi. The incident followed a heated argument wherein Kumar threatened suicide with his father's gun. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at GTB Hospital. Police have seized the weapon.
A tragic accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Sachin Kumar in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, officials reported on Sunday.
The incident unfolded after Kumar engaged in an argument with his family, leading to a struggle with his father over a double-barreled gun. In the scuffle, the gun accidentally discharged.
Kumar sustained a fatal shot to the chest and was pronounced dead at GTB Hospital. Authorities have confiscated the firearm and are investigating the case further.
