Tragic Accident in Delhi: Young Man Succumbs to Gunshot

A tragic accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Sachin Kumar in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident unfolded after Kumar engaged in an argument with his family, leading to a struggle with his father over a double-barreled gun. In the scuffle, the gun accidentally discharged.

Kumar sustained a fatal shot to the chest and was pronounced dead at GTB Hospital. Authorities have confiscated the firearm and are investigating the case further.

