Tragic Accident in Delhi: Young Man Succumbs to Gunshot

Sachin Kumar, 21, accidentally shot himself during a struggle with his father in northeast Delhi. The incident followed a heated argument wherein Kumar threatened suicide with his father's gun. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at GTB Hospital. Police have seized the weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:20 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Sachin Kumar in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident unfolded after Kumar engaged in an argument with his family, leading to a struggle with his father over a double-barreled gun. In the scuffle, the gun accidentally discharged.

Kumar sustained a fatal shot to the chest and was pronounced dead at GTB Hospital. Authorities have confiscated the firearm and are investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

