Escalating Conflict: U.S. Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

The U.S. has launched airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels to halt attacks on shipping, causing heightened tensions. The American campaign, marked by significant casualties, is the region's most extensive U.S. military action since 2023. The conflict risks further escalation due to Iran's potential retaliatory measures and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:08 IST
The United States has launched its most extensive military campaign in the Middle East since 2023, targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. This aggressive move aims to stop attacks on international shipping lanes, described as a national security interest.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that airstrikes will persist until the Houthis cease their threats against shipping and drones. The crisis has strained U.S. relations with Iran, the Houthis' primary backer, while international calls for de-escalation intensify.

With the airstrikes resulting in significant casualties, including women and children, the humanitarian impact stirs controversy. Meanwhile, the Houthis pledge retaliation, potentially risking an escalation of the conflict and impacting global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

