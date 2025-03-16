Crucial Talks in Egypt: Israel's High-Stakes Gaza Hostage Negotiation

An Israeli delegation has arrived in Egypt to engage with senior Egyptian authorities, aiming to negotiate a deal concerning hostages in Gaza, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The discussions are targeted at resolving the complex issue of hostages, which has been a long-standing concern between the involved parties.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the urgency and significance Israel places on this matter, demonstrating its commitment to finding a resolution in collaboration with Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)