U.S.-Houthi Conflict Intensifies Amid Red Sea Tensions

The United States has intensified its military campaign against Yemen's Houthi movement after the group threatened further attacks on Red Sea shipping. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed ongoing operations would persist until the Houthis cease targeting U.S. assets, positioning the campaign as essential for safeguarding navigational freedom.

The Houthi political bureau condemned the airstrikes as war crimes, vowing reciprocal escalation. Meanwhile, Iran and Russia have urged the U.S. to de-escalate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue. Tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to mount, with Iran warning of serious repercussions if the conflict expands.

The airstrikes have resulted in significant casualties, primarily affecting civilians, including women and children. The strikes have also disrupted essential infrastructure in areas under Houthi control, compounding the humanitarian crisis. As the U.S. pursues its objectives, the international community monitors the situation closely, urging restraint and dialogue.

