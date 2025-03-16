Reckless Street Racing in Gurugram: Two Arrested, Vehicles Impounded
Two men were arrested in Gurugram's Sector 4 for turning a narrow lane into a racing track, injuring two women and damaging multiple vehicles. The culprits, Ankit and Sunder, were driving a Maruti Brezza and a Swift. The incident was caught on CCTV, leading to their arrest.
In a dramatic turn of events, two men were arrested after converting a narrow Gurugram lane into a racetrack, causing havoc and injuries, local police reported on Sunday.
The reckless driving incident, which occurred Saturday near Radha Krishna temple, was caught on CCTV and prompted immediate police action, resulting in an FIR at the local police station.
The suspects, who hail from nearby villages, were driving a Maruti Brezza and a Swift, both of which have since been seized by authorities as part of their ongoing investigation.
