Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Exchange of Fire
An arrested murder suspect was killed in a shootout with police while attempting to escape from custody. The suspect, apprehended earlier in Himachal Pradesh, was taken to Sherobaga village to recover a weapon connected to a murder investigation when he opened fire on officers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A murder suspect's escape attempt ended in tragedy when he was killed in an exchange of fire with police. The accused, captured in a Himachal Pradesh hotel, was being escorted to recover a hidden weapon linked to a March 9 murder investigation.
Officials reported that the suspect, Bishemberjit Singh, retrieved a concealed pistol at the designated site and fired at law enforcement in a desperate bid for freedom, injuring an officer in the process.
The police responded with retaliatory shots, resulting in the suspect's death. He was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital, according to police reports.
