Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Exchange of Fire

A murder suspect's escape attempt ended in tragedy when he was killed in an exchange of fire with police. The accused, captured in a Himachal Pradesh hotel, was being escorted to recover a hidden weapon linked to a March 9 murder investigation.

Officials reported that the suspect, Bishemberjit Singh, retrieved a concealed pistol at the designated site and fired at law enforcement in a desperate bid for freedom, injuring an officer in the process.

The police responded with retaliatory shots, resulting in the suspect's death. He was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital, according to police reports.

