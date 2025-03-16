Left Menu

Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Exchange of Fire

An arrested murder suspect was killed in a shootout with police while attempting to escape from custody. The suspect, apprehended earlier in Himachal Pradesh, was taken to Sherobaga village to recover a weapon connected to a murder investigation when he opened fire on officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:05 IST
Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Fatal Exchange of Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A murder suspect's escape attempt ended in tragedy when he was killed in an exchange of fire with police. The accused, captured in a Himachal Pradesh hotel, was being escorted to recover a hidden weapon linked to a March 9 murder investigation.

Officials reported that the suspect, Bishemberjit Singh, retrieved a concealed pistol at the designated site and fired at law enforcement in a desperate bid for freedom, injuring an officer in the process.

The police responded with retaliatory shots, resulting in the suspect's death. He was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025