Global Intelligence Conclave: Strengthening Security Ties Amid Emerging Threats
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, focusing on intelligence sharing and confronting global security challenges like terrorism. The conclave saw participation from top global intelligence officials who discussed regional security, terror funding, and the impact of emerging technologies.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in high-level discussions with US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, on Sunday. The talks revolved around strategic intelligence sharing and addressing global security threats, highlighting the strong India-US partnership in tackling challenges such as terrorism and emerging technologies.
The New Delhi conclave, attended by intelligence chiefs from countries including the US, Canada, and the UK, deliberated on regional security issues and strategies to counteract terror financing. Despite the closed-door nature of the meeting, sources indicate a focus on Indo-Pacific security and the extradition process.
Gabbard, on a multi-nation tour, also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This strategic visit underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing worldwide security concerns, including tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving geopolitical landscapes.
