Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. Strikes Houthis Amid Hostilities

In a decisive military maneuver, the United States ramped up its offensive against Yemen's Houthi rebels, accused of targeting U.S. naval assets, U.S. defense officials confirmed on Sunday. The attacks mark the largest U.S. military engagement in the region since President Donald Trump took office.

The escalation follows a vow by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi to retaliate against continuing U.S. assaults. The Houthis have indicated they will maintain pressure on U.S. ships in the Red Sea, a strategic waterway crucial for global trade, sparking international diplomatic concern.

Global players such as Iran and Russia have weighed in on the conflict, calling for restraint while criticizing U.S. military actions. The United Nations has cautioned against further destabilization in Yemen, emphasizing the dire humanitarian consequences, as civilian casualties continue to rise.

