Controversial Deportation: Venezuelan Gang Members Sent to El Salvador

More than 200 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were deported from the U.S. to El Salvador, sparking controversy and legal challenges. The move, underpinned by the Alien Enemies Act, is questioned by the ACLU for potentially violating a judge's order against such deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, over 200 individuals allegedly associated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were deported by the United States to El Salvador. The move, authorized under the Alien Enemies Act, has been met with resistance and legal challenges.

On Sunday, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed the arrival of these individuals in El Salvador, where they were taken to a high-security facility. This action is facing scrutiny as a federal judge had temporarily blocked the law's application, questioning its relevance to acts of war.

The American Civil Liberties Union has voiced apprehensions regarding the potential infractions of the judicial order, urging the U.S. government to collaborate with El Salvador to rectify any violations. Both U.S. and Salvadoran officials have yet to comment on these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

