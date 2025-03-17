Controversial Deportation: Venezuelan Gang Members Sent to El Salvador

In a significant development, over 200 individuals allegedly associated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were deported by the United States to El Salvador. The move, authorized under the Alien Enemies Act, has been met with resistance and legal challenges.

On Sunday, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele confirmed the arrival of these individuals in El Salvador, where they were taken to a high-security facility. This action is facing scrutiny as a federal judge had temporarily blocked the law's application, questioning its relevance to acts of war.

The American Civil Liberties Union has voiced apprehensions regarding the potential infractions of the judicial order, urging the U.S. government to collaborate with El Salvador to rectify any violations. Both U.S. and Salvadoran officials have yet to comment on these concerns.

