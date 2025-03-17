Rising Death Toll: Yemen Suffers in U.S. Attacks

The ongoing U.S. attacks in Yemen have claimed more lives, raising the death toll to 53, confirmed the Houthi-run health ministry on Sunday.

Among the deceased are five children and two women, a tragic indicator of the violence's impact on civilians.

The number of injured has climbed to 98, as reported by spokesperson Anees Alsbahi on X, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian attention in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)