Rising Death Toll: Yemen Suffers in U.S. Attacks
The death toll in Yemen following U.S. attacks has risen to 53, with five children and two women among the victims. The number of injured has increased to 98, according to Anees Alsbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, as reported on social media platform X.
The ongoing U.S. attacks in Yemen have claimed more lives, raising the death toll to 53, confirmed the Houthi-run health ministry on Sunday.
Among the deceased are five children and two women, a tragic indicator of the violence's impact on civilians.
The number of injured has climbed to 98, as reported by spokesperson Anees Alsbahi on X, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian attention in the conflict-ridden region.
