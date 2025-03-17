Controversial Deportation amid Wartime Declaration Ignites Legal Battle

The Trump administration has proceeded with the deportation of hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador, despite a temporary court order halting such actions, citing an 18th-century law addressing Venezuelan gang members. The flights occurred as a judge sought to intervene, raising significant legal and humanitarian questions.

US District Judge James E. Boasberg initially sought to block these deportations, acknowledging that planes carrying immigrants were already en route. While his verbal order called for these flights to be reversed, it was not formally included, resulting in the continuation of the deportations amid appeals from the Department of Justice.

This action, based on the rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act, has drawn widespread criticism, invoking concerns reminiscent of historical episodes of discrimination. The government faces scrutiny for its handling of the situation and the veracity of its claims regarding those deported.

(With inputs from agencies.)