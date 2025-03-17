Left Menu

Kolkata Police STF Arrests Man with Illegal Firearms at Sealdah Station

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force arrested a man at Sealdah railway station after seizing firearms from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the man was detained with six improvised guns and eight cartridges. He was traveling from Kaliachak in Malda district via the Hate Bazare Express.

Updated: 17-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) made a significant arrest on Monday morning at the bustling Sealdah railway station. Authorities apprehended a man in possession of illegal firearms, following a well-coordinated operation based on a tip-off.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district, was traveling aboard the Hate Bazare Express when STF personnel intercepted him. A thorough search led to the discovery of six improvised guns and eight cartridges in his possession.

According to an officer with the Kolkata Police, this swift action was part of an intelligence-driven initiative to curb arms trafficking through the Sealdah route. The suspect is currently being questioned to uncover more details about the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

