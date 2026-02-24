Left Menu

RailWire Wi-Fi Expands Across Jammu Railway Stations, Boosting Digital India

The Jammu Division of Railways is expanding RailWire Wi-Fi services and promoting cashless transactions at major stations. This initiative, led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, supports the Digital India campaign and encourages the use of digital payment methods and the RailOne app to facilitate seamless passenger experiences.

Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Division of Railways is undertaking a significant expansion of RailWire Wi-Fi services at major stations, officials announced. Under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, the initiative aligns with the Digital India campaign and aims to promote cashless transactions.

Passengers are encouraged to utilize RailWire Wi-Fi, various digital payment modes, and the RailOne app as part of the effort to foster a cashless ecosystem. RailWire's high-speed internet is now available round-the-clock at key stations, offering seamless online access and facilitating digital transactions within station premises.

This initiative prioritizes UPI, QR code payments, and the use of debit and credit cards at ticket counters, parcel offices, and food stalls. The RailOne app is also being promoted to passengers, locals, and educational institutions for ticketing and related services, thereby reducing queues and empowering users.

