Tragedy in the Ranks: ITBP Constable Turns Gun on Senior

An ITBP constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague using a service weapon in Raipur's Kharora area. The incident, involving Constable Saroj Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya, occurred at the 38th battalion camp. The motive remains unclear, and a police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's 38th battalion in Raipur's Kharora district when a constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from the local police, as confirmed by Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh.

Constable Saroj Kumar allegedly used his service weapon to shoot Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya. Though the exact motive behind the shooting remains unknown, authorities are actively investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

