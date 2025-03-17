Tragedy in the Ranks: ITBP Constable Turns Gun on Senior

A tragic incident unfolded at the camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's 38th battalion in Raipur's Kharora district when a constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from the local police, as confirmed by Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh.

Constable Saroj Kumar allegedly used his service weapon to shoot Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya. Though the exact motive behind the shooting remains unknown, authorities are actively investigating the case.

