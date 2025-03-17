Tragedy in the Ranks: ITBP Constable Turns Gun on Senior
An ITBP constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague using a service weapon in Raipur's Kharora area. The incident, involving Constable Saroj Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya, occurred at the 38th battalion camp. The motive remains unclear, and a police investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at the camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's 38th battalion in Raipur's Kharora district when a constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague.
The shooting occurred early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from the local police, as confirmed by Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh.
Constable Saroj Kumar allegedly used his service weapon to shoot Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender Singh Dahiya. Though the exact motive behind the shooting remains unknown, authorities are actively investigating the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ITBP
- Raipur
- shooting
- Chhattisgarh
- police
- investigation
- crime
- service weapon
- constable
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland Releases Oil Tanker Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout
Police Nab Four in Rs 2 Crore Kidnapping Racket
Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP Amidst NSUI Cycle Rally and Rising Concerns Over Crime