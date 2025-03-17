Left Menu

Adani Brothers Cleared: High Court Discharges Gautam and Rajesh Adani in SFIO Case

The Bombay High Court has discharged Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani from a case involving alleged market regulation violations worth Rs 388 crore. Initiated by the SFIO in 2012, the case accused the Adani Group of criminal conspiracy and cheating. The High Court quashed a sessions court decision, clearing the Adanis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:14 IST
Adani Brothers Cleared: High Court Discharges Gautam and Rajesh Adani in SFIO Case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed all charges against Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, and his brother Rajesh Adani. The charges related to alleged violations of market regulations involving a sum of approximately Rs 388 crore.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had initially filed the case in 2012, accusing the Adani Enterprises Limited and its pioneers of criminal conspiracy and cheating. However, the case took a turn when the High Court quashed a previous sessions court order retaining charges against the Adani brothers.

The court's dismissal ends a prolonged legal battle where the Adanis contested the order as arbitrary. With the High Court ruling, the industrialists have emerged victorious in a case closely watched by market and legal analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025