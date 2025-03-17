Temple Attack Suspect Killed in Amritsar Shootout

In a dramatic exchange of fire with police, one suspect involved in the temple blast incident in Amritsar was shot dead, officials confirmed on Monday.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar revealed that the suspects, traveling on a motorcycle, were approached by a police team but retaliated by firing at them. As a result, one officer was injured while another's turban was struck by a bullet.

Authorities suspect the involvement of Pakistan's ISI in the attack, which caused no casualties but left the temple damaged and heightened tensions in the area. Efforts are ongoing to locate the second suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)