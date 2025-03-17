Tensions Rise in Manipur as Community Demands Justice After Assault
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a tribal leader's assault by unknown attackers has escalated tensions. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to prevent lawlessness, while protesters seek justice, enforcing a town shutdown and threatening further action if the culprits are not identified.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have intensified in Manipur's Churachandpur district following an assault on a Hmar tribe leader by unidentified individuals. The incident has ignited public outrage, with locals demanding the immediate identification of those responsible, according to police reports on Monday.
In response to feared disturbances, the additional district magistrate has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, restricting large gatherings and carrying of weapons. These orders aim to preclude disturbances to peace and prevent damage to public life and property.
Protesters are actively attempting to close businesses and have taken to the streets with sticks, leading to reports of stone-throwing incidents. The assault on Richard Hmar, a prominent tribal leader, occurred after a minor vehicular altercation, raising community tensions further. The Hmar Inpui has condemned the act, cautioning of self-directed measures if justice is unmet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Law and Order Concerns Amid Social Activist Medha Patkar's Visit to Hyderabad
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
"All aspects of law and order will be managed by women officers": Gujarat Home Minister ahead of PM Modi's visit
Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar over law and order issue in state
We remain concerned about deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by release of violent extremists: MEA on Bangladesh.