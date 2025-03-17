Tensions Rise in Manipur as Community Demands Justice After Assault

Tensions have intensified in Manipur's Churachandpur district following an assault on a Hmar tribe leader by unidentified individuals. The incident has ignited public outrage, with locals demanding the immediate identification of those responsible, according to police reports on Monday.

In response to feared disturbances, the additional district magistrate has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, restricting large gatherings and carrying of weapons. These orders aim to preclude disturbances to peace and prevent damage to public life and property.

Protesters are actively attempting to close businesses and have taken to the streets with sticks, leading to reports of stone-throwing incidents. The assault on Richard Hmar, a prominent tribal leader, occurred after a minor vehicular altercation, raising community tensions further. The Hmar Inpui has condemned the act, cautioning of self-directed measures if justice is unmet.

