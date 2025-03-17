President Murmu Urges Naval Officers to Embrace Technological Advancements

President Droupadi Murmu has called on naval service officers to remain abreast of global technological progress amid increasing geopolitical tensions. Addressing Indian Naval Material Management Service and Naval Armament Service officer trainees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she emphasized the need for continuous learning.

Murmu highlighted India's expanding role on the global stage and the critical support that naval officers can provide to the Indian Navy through effective logistics management, bolstered by advanced technologies. She encouraged adopting innovative strategies for seamless inventory management and service delivery.

The president urged the officers to dedicate themselves to serving the nation and expressed confidence in their capability to significantly contribute to nation-building by delivering exceptional services to the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)