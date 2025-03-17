President Murmu Urges Naval Officers to Embrace Technological Advancements
President Droupadi Murmu urged naval service officers to consistently update their knowledge of global technological advancements amid rising geopolitical tensions. She emphasized the importance of innovative approaches for efficient logistics and inventory management, stressing their crucial role in supporting the Indian Navy and contributing to nation-building.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has called on naval service officers to remain abreast of global technological progress amid increasing geopolitical tensions. Addressing Indian Naval Material Management Service and Naval Armament Service officer trainees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she emphasized the need for continuous learning.
Murmu highlighted India's expanding role on the global stage and the critical support that naval officers can provide to the Indian Navy through effective logistics management, bolstered by advanced technologies. She encouraged adopting innovative strategies for seamless inventory management and service delivery.
The president urged the officers to dedicate themselves to serving the nation and expressed confidence in their capability to significantly contribute to nation-building by delivering exceptional services to the Indian Navy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Naval Ships Arrive in Thailand to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation
Indian Navy Launches East Coast Motor Car Rally to Promote Maritime Awareness and Career Opportunities
Indian Navy's car rally along East Coast reaches Odisha
INS Tarkash: A Beacon of Indo-Iranian Maritime Cooperation
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Thailand During Phuket Port Visit