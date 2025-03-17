Left Menu

President Murmu Urges Naval Officers to Embrace Technological Advancements

President Droupadi Murmu urged naval service officers to consistently update their knowledge of global technological advancements amid rising geopolitical tensions. She emphasized the importance of innovative approaches for efficient logistics and inventory management, stressing their crucial role in supporting the Indian Navy and contributing to nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:42 IST
President Murmu Urges Naval Officers to Embrace Technological Advancements
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has called on naval service officers to remain abreast of global technological progress amid increasing geopolitical tensions. Addressing Indian Naval Material Management Service and Naval Armament Service officer trainees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she emphasized the need for continuous learning.

Murmu highlighted India's expanding role on the global stage and the critical support that naval officers can provide to the Indian Navy through effective logistics management, bolstered by advanced technologies. She encouraged adopting innovative strategies for seamless inventory management and service delivery.

The president urged the officers to dedicate themselves to serving the nation and expressed confidence in their capability to significantly contribute to nation-building by delivering exceptional services to the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025