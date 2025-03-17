White House Plays Broker Role in TikTok's High-Stakes Sale

The White House has taken an extraordinary step by directly overseeing the sale of TikTok, the popular short-video app owned by China's ByteDance, in the U.S. Vice President JD Vance is at the helm of the auction process, an unusual role for the country's highest office.

In this high-stakes auction, bids are being managed by Vance's lead counsel Sean Cooksey, as they seek to align offers for TikTok's U.S. assets. The sale is attracting significant interest from various groups, including billionaires and entrepreneurs aiming to take control of an app with 170 million American users.

Despite this engagement, the Chinese parent company ByteDance is only lightly participating in negotiations, creating challenges for a seamless transaction. With political pressure mounting, U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have emphasized the importance of securing an American buyer to avoid a potential shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)