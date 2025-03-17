Timely Defusal of IED Prevents Potential Tragedy in Kulgam

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district averted a potential disaster on Monday by swiftly detecting an improvised explosive device (IED), according to officials.

A patrol team spotted a suspicious object on the Shopian-Anantnag road in Qaimoh, which was later confirmed as an IED. Authorities immediately deployed a bomb disposal squad to neutralize the threat.

The IED was successfully defused on site, averting damage or casualties, highlighting the crucial role of security forces in maintaining regional safety and stability.

