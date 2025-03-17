Left Menu

Timely Defusal of IED Prevents Potential Tragedy in Kulgam

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district successfully averted a disaster by detecting and defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) found on a road. The patrol party's vigilance ensured that the IED was neutralized without causing any damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:03 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district averted a potential disaster on Monday by swiftly detecting an improvised explosive device (IED), according to officials.

A patrol team spotted a suspicious object on the Shopian-Anantnag road in Qaimoh, which was later confirmed as an IED. Authorities immediately deployed a bomb disposal squad to neutralize the threat.

The IED was successfully defused on site, averting damage or casualties, highlighting the crucial role of security forces in maintaining regional safety and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

