Chhattisgarh Cracks Down on Illegal Religious Conversions

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, declared the imminent introduction of a stringent legal framework aimed at halting illegal religious conversions. This announcement follows rising concerns from BJP legislators over NGOs allegedly misappropriating foreign funds for conversion activities.

Addressing these concerns, Sharma assured that current investigations into complaints and financial audits will tighten oversight on NGOs engaged in such activities. The state aims to ensure funds are utilized for their intended purposes, particularly in health and education sectors.

Despite existing legal measures under the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, the government is contemplating new provisions to address loopholes. The administration is committed to implementing a more rigorous law to effectively counteract illegal conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)