Crackdown on Crime: Heightened Vigilance at Religious Gatherings

Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar has issued a directive to senior officials across the state to ramp up vigilance and intelligence gathering at religious events. This move follows reports from the Special Task Force indicating criminals' misuse of such gatherings to evade law enforcement.

In a statement, the directive instructed police commissioners, additional directors general, regional inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, and district superintendents to maintain strict surveillance. Criminals are reportedly using these events to avoid arrest, with recent findings highlighting the issue.

The state DGP emphasized the importance of coordination among local police units, intelligence units, and social media monitoring cells to track suspicious individuals. He stressed collaborating with event organizers for attendee records and conducting monthly background inspections to ensure no criminal elements exploit these gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)