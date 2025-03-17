Eastern Cape Govt Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of New HoDs

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has reinforced its administrative leadership with the official appointment of new Heads of Departments (HoDs) in key sectors, a move aimed at enhancing service delivery, governance, and efficiency across the province.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement on Monday, emphasizing the province’s commitment to strengthening leadership and governance with experienced professionals. The appointments include individuals who have been serving in acting capacities, demonstrating their capabilities in crucial government roles.

Confirmed Appointments:

Sharon Marsdorp – Appointed as Head of Department for Education. She has been instrumental in steering educational policies and initiatives, with a focus on improving learning outcomes and infrastructure development in schools.

Bonginkosi Dayimani – Assumes the role of HOD for Agriculture. He is expected to drive programs that boost food security, support emerging farmers, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the Eastern Cape.

Edmond Desmond Quinton Venn – Takes over as HOD for Human Settlements, a department tasked with tackling housing shortages and improving urban development planning.

Phucuka Penny Penxa – Appointed as HOD for Public Works and Infrastructure. Her role will focus on infrastructure development, maintenance, and ensuring the efficient delivery of public sector projects.

Mickey Mama – His contract as HOD for the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism (DEDEAT) has been renewed, signaling continuity in economic growth initiatives, environmental conservation, and tourism development.

Ongoing Recruitment Process: Mabuyane also provided an update on other key departmental vacancies:

The recruitment process for the Head of Department in Community Safety is nearing completion.

The selection process for new HoDs in the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC) and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) is currently underway.

Call for Ethical Leadership and Service Excellence Premier Mabuyane urged the newly appointed HoDs to uphold integrity, ethical governance, and commitment to service delivery.

“As we welcome our new Heads of Departments, I encourage them to embrace this responsibility with dedication and passion. Their leadership will be crucial in driving transformation, ensuring effective service delivery, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of Eastern Cape citizens,” Mabuyane stated.

He added that the appointments reaffirm the provincial government’s strategic vision of fostering a capable and professional public service that can tackle socio-economic challenges and drive sustainable development in the region.

With these leadership reinforcements, the Eastern Cape Government is poised to accelerate its agenda of economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and improved social services for its residents.