Religious Tensions Escalate: Ahmadi Community Faces Persecution in Pakistan

A radical Islamist party in Pakistan is intensifying its actions against the minority Ahmadi community, preventing them from practicing their faith. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan group has forcibly stopped Ahmadis from offering Friday prayers, leading to increased tensions and allegations of human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:12 IST
Religious Tensions Escalate: Ahmadi Community Faces Persecution in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A radical Islamist party in Pakistan has escalated its activities against the minority Ahmadi community by obstructing them from performing special Friday prayers across several cities in Punjab, according to a community organization.

Last Friday, members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) targeted worship places of Ahmadis in multiple Punjab districts, threatening worshippers and demanding they cease Friday prayers. The TLP's call to seal these places of worship has amplified sectarian tensions.

Pakistan's 1974 parliamentary declaration classifying Ahmadis as non-Muslims is at the root of these conflicts, with law enforcement intervening to manage the situation. Despite assurances from police to seal Ahmadi worship places, community leaders condemn this as a violation of fundamental human rights and urge authorities to oppose the extremist ideology threatening Ahmadis' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

